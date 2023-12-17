The Colombia National Team closed its 2023 as the only undefeated of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup which started in September. In addition, the year ends without losing, counting friendly matches.

It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz scrapes through qualifications after Liverpool's draw: 'The most dangerous'

The team led by the technician Nestor Lorenzo He ended 2023 with two victories in friendly games that did not belong to Fifa, and in which he could not count on his great figures such as James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias and Luis Díaz.

Photo: Caroline Brehman. Efe

With a squad of players, mostly from the Colombian League, the National Team beat the Venezuela U-23 last December 10 in the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida, United States.

This Saturday, beat Mexico 2-3, in Los Angeles (California) after coming back from 2-0 down. The goals of Roger Martínez, Andrés Gómez and Andrés Reyes were fundamental to extend the undefeated record of the Argentine coach.

Photo: See also Brandon Vázquez does not close the doors to Chivas in the future. Colombian Football Federation

The National Team will face a 2024 full of challenges

Colombia will experience a very busy 2024, the calendar is one of the most demanding in recent years, because the America's Cup in the United States.

For this reason, the Colombian Football Federation is going to take advantage of the Fifa date of March and June to find two guaranteed rivals that will allow Lorenzo to strengthen concepts in the team that dreams of the Copa América.

We tell you: Tragedy: they confirm the unfortunate death of the fourth best goalkeeper in the world in 2018

The next match of the National Team will be on the Fifa date from March 18 to 26. Although no rival has been confirmed, the president of the FCF, Ramón Jesurún, explained a few weeks ago that it will be played against European teams.

Furthermore, several newspapers of Spain have revealed that the Colombian National Team is going to be La Roja's rival in the March friendlies: “The other (match) will be against Colombia, within the framework of the agreement between Uefa and Conmebol to take advantage of that window with matches between teams from the two Confederations. In the absence of finishing touches, the match against the coffee team will be played in London thanks to the agreement between the RFEF and the Stage Group company.”

From June 3 to 11, the second Fifa date of the year will be played, it will be the last opportunity that Néstor Lorenzo will have to see players before the Copa América.

Copa América 2024 schedule for the National Team

Colombia is going to begin its path in the group D of the America's Cup (which has ten Conmebol teams and six guests from Concacaf), on June 24 against the Paraguayan team in Texas City.

Four days later (June 28), in Arizona, he measures his forces against the winner of the Concacaf playoff, which has the Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda on the Honduras bench, and with the Ecuadorian coach Gustavo Alfaro on the Costa Rica team .

Read here: Unusual: brutal fight between Colombian fans in the match against Mexico, video

The group stage will close on July 2 in California against Brazil, a rival that just won 2-1 on November 16 with headed goals from Luis Díaz, in a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

Lorenzo was worried about the end of the game. See also Copa América 2024: Conmebol confirms the date and venue of the draw

Not only Copa América, there is a qualifying date

Colombia, which is third in the World Cup qualifying with 12 points, plays again for the qualifiers on September 5, 2024, in Lima against Peru. On the 10th of the same month he receives in Barranquilla the selected Argentinacurrent leader with 15 units.

On October 10, you must visit the height of Peace to confront Bolivia and five days later he measures his forces against Chili. The official matches of 2024 end in November with two matches: 14 against Uruguay in Montevideo and on the 19th against Ecuador in Barranquilla.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO