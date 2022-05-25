The Colombian Football Federation reported that The Colombian Men’s Senior National Team will play a friendly match against their counterpart from Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain, on June 5.

Saudi Arabia, rival of the tricolor, is preparing to go to the Qatar 2022 World Cup to be held next November.

(Also: Why was Luis Díaz not summoned to the Colombian National Team?)

The match will take place at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia.

Luis Díaz was not summoned

Photo: Cristian Alvarez, FCF

As TIME had pointed out, the team will be led by the coach of the U-20, Héctor Cárdenas, in the absence of a permanent coach after the departure of Reinaldo Rueda.

Cárdenas summoned 20 players for this preparation match, in which players such as Rafael Santos Borré, recent champion of the Europa League with Eintracht, stand out.

There are also players looking for an opportunity in the National Team such as Juan Camilo Hernández, Luis Suárez and Luis Sinisterra.

(Also: Cali fans would have been kidnapped and tortured in Argentina)

The National Team has significant absences, since it does not have its main players. Neither James nor Falcao nor Zapata nor Muriel nor Ospina nor Cuadrado are in this call.

However, the big news is that they did not call Luis Díaz, the player of the moment, a finalist with Liverpool in the European Champions League who will play on Saturday against Real Madrid.

Díaz’s absence is explained by the intensity of the season he has had, especially in 2022, since his arrival at Liverpool.

More sports news

Luis Díaz talks about the Champions League, Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: ‘I don’t believe it’

Klopp beat Guardiola in England, despite losing the Premier

INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL