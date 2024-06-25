The Colombia selection He took the title of favorite this Monday in the crucial duel against his counterpart from Paraguay. The magic in James Rodríguez’s left foot was what showed the paths to victory on date 1 of group D of the America Cup.

Two passes from ’10’ and captain of the Colombia selection They opened up to the strong defense of the Paraguayan team that tried to harm a team of Nestor Lorenzo that achieved the objective.

Luis Diaz. Photo:

Doubts in victory

However, the only thing that can be criticized against the national team was the final stretch of the match in which they were unable to close out the victory and at times suffered more than necessary in defense.

The Selection He did not know how to close the match and deliver that last blow to knock out the Paraguayan team, which in the end went all out for the tie, despite the fact that in several passages of the duel it did not show combinative play and only did damage with side centers.

“It was a tough opponent, in the second half we could have done a little better, but things can be corrected when the team wins,” said the Colombian. James Rodriguez, who congratulated the team, but did not miss the final minutes.

Miguel Borja and Néstor Lorenzo. Photo:

Colombia vs. Costa Rica

Now, the Colombia selection must change the chip for the next game which will be against a complicated Costa Rica that comes from drawing without goals and giving a headache to Brazil.

The Costa Rican team posed an impenetrable defensive bolt that showed the worst side of a Brazilian team that was highly criticized for its football and the poor performance of several of its figures.

For the duel against Colombia, Costa Rica National Team has a slight advantage. Your coach Gustavo Alfaro He knows the national team perfectly after commenting on many games in recent years.

Gustavo Alfaro Photo:

The Argentine coach has a very high opinion of the Colombian team, which if they win will ensure their qualification to the quarterfinals of the Copa América early.

The actions between Colombians and Ticos, corresponding to group D of the America Cup, They will take place this Friday, June 28 at the State Fam Stadium. The ball will roll from 5 in the afternoon, Colombian time.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

