The Reinaldo Rueda era is already past, it is already history, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) confirmed it last Monday, and announced that the search for the new coach of the Colombian National Team for the process to the 2026 World Cup has begun. President Ramón Jesurún said that they want to elect soon, that they are not going to wait until the World Cup in November, but that they are not going to rush. As for the profile, he gave some clues about the idea they have, after the failure with Carlos Queiroz and Rueda, with whom they could not go to the World Cup this year.

Choosing the new Colombian coach is the great challenge of the FCF executive committee, the same one that, despite the elimination of Qatar, was re-elected for the next 4 years, as Jesurún said, by the “owners of football”. Jesurún, in different statements given in the last week, denied that Gustavo Alfaro, DT from Ecuador -who is going to the World Cup-, and Ricardo Gareca, DT from Peru -who is going to the playoffs-, are candidates, due to their commitments with their respective selections, regarding press rumours. He evaded questions about the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, former coach of Argentina, Chile and recently of the English Leeds, who has also been in the rattle, stating that there are no contacts with anyone. What he did say is that “there are already 30,000 calls from businessmen offering the ideal DT.”

The president, without giving light on names, and admitting that there will be a lot of speculation, said that the nationality of the DT will not matter, but that it must be someone “specialized in National Teams”, “that knows how to reach the players” “that has command capacity” and “knows Colombian soccer”, that is, that knows what he is facing.

‘Knowledgeable, demanding’: Carlos Mario Hoyos

When Colombia chose Carlos Queiroz, five months after the departure of José Pékerman, the FCF looked for a World Cup profile, since he had been to three World Cups, although he was unaware of the South American tie. And that’s why when he left, the profile they looked for was that of a DT who did know her, and they went for Reinaldo, who directed Chile. But the two bets did not work. These two failed experiences are the starting point for managers to choose the best option for the new project.

Carlos Mario Hoyos, soccer player for the Colombian National Team between 1985 and 1990, and current coach, analyzes a series of aspects that should be taken into account for that election. “It must be someone who has a high knowledge in eliminatory; who looks at and clearly knows the map of the U-25 and U-26 players below, in its entirety, and fills himself with knowledge of all those players, having control of the U-20, and who is a high-grade coach demanding with the players to form a sense of belonging”.

“It has to be clear with the player, to bring in players with multi-functional characteristics, who can manage 2 and 3 positions, who are productive from a mental and football point of view”.

Hoyos considers that the new DT has to be assertive in the calls. “It has to be clear with the player, that he brings in players with multi-functional characteristics, who can manage 2 and 3 positions, who are productive from a mental and football point of view, who understand that playing in a league is not the same as being in the National Team. Also, he must be at the forefront. It is important that you know how many play in each league, that is to be updated; then, it is knowing and doing, and those are the methodologies that, due to the characteristics of the players, are more suited to the feeling of our soccer, with South American mischief and intensity in Europe”, says Hoyos.

‘Let him manage the egos’: Alexis García

One of the common ideas is that the new DT must have the character so that no footballer beats him by shirt or generates storms. Queiroz left in the midst of a turbulent dressing room, amid reports of infighting. Rueda had to face the situation of James Rodríguez, with whom he had public discrepancies before last year’s Copa América. The new DT should be prepared to face these situations and to know how to deal with the figures of the team.

This is what Alexis García, former soccer player of the National Team and current DT of La Equidad, believes. “He must be a man with character to manage this idiosyncrasy of Colombian soccer, who knows our soccer, our players and who understands the feelings of each one of them... He must have enough personality to impose himself and know that when it comes to representing the National Team there are no stratospheric figures, but players for the national cause; a man who is capable of managing egos and placing them in the ideal place and, above all, who is organized and hard-working, because the National Team needs permanent work, it needs organization and a plan to reach the next World Cup”, says Alexis.

This aspect is also considered by Tulio Gómez, manager and maximum shareholder of América de Cali, who believes: “It is important that the new DT is not afraid not to summon a ‘capo’ because suddenly he does not have a good level, he is undisciplined or he damages the group; he has to have the character to leave a ‘capo’ out if he doesn’t have the quality for the moment. May he pick the best.” And he adds that a replacement period will come: “He has to start by doing a renewal. He must strengthen the U-23 and U-20, and start building a competitive, fast, dizzying style of play, like the Argentines”.

‘Leader and prepared’: Carlos Valdés

Knowing the tie seems to be a key point. A DT who knows what he is facing. Carlos Valdés, a former World Cup player with Colombia in Brazil 2014, thinks that the key is in that knowledge and in leadership. “He has to be a coach who has values ​​that determine him as a great leader, that he has ascendancy over the group. And he must know the context of a tie in South America. That he knows how to play at the altitude of La Paz or in the humidity of Barranquilla. And he must know the idiosyncrasy of the Colombian soccer player. Not necessarily very experienced, but prepared,” he says.

However, there are also those who think that beyond the profile of the new DT, the fundamental thing is that the Federation structures a project that does not revolve around a single man. Arturo Boyacá, current Patriotas coach, proposes: “The most important thing is that the Federation, through a study group made up of experienced coaches, can design a work plan with the aim of returning to the World Cup. That identifies the profile of the National Team player and, as a consequence of a previously studied and proven work methodology, serves to direct and enhance natural talent. No national team from football-developed countries has depended on the whim of a single person!” says Boyacá.

The idea of ​​managers is a mystery. Only they know the budget they have and the profile they are looking for. But at least Jesurún has already revealed the intention: a DT specialized in national teams, knowledgeable about the medium and in command. There is the starting point to search and choose.

