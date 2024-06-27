The Colombian National Team prepares what will be its second match in group D of the Copa América, this Friday against Costa Rica.

The Colombian team debuted on the right foot by defeating Paraguay 2-1 with goals from Daniel Muñoz and Jéfferson Lerma. Their next objective will be to beat Costa Rica, who just drew Brazil to a goalless draw in their debut.

The Colombian National Team has only one doubt due to physical issues and it has to do with the illness of center back Jhon Lucumí, who could not play the full game against the Paraguayans.

Colombia’s accounts

The Colombian National Team plans to eventually make it to the quarterfinals of the tournament. For now, it leads the group D with 3 points, but the first objective has not yet been achieved.

If Colombia defeats Costa Rica, it will gain six points and immediately secure its place in the quarterfinals, taking into account that the top two teams from each group qualify.

Costa Rica would remain at one and the maximum it could reach is 4. In the other match, those affected from the first round will play, a Brazil that has one point and needs to win and a Paraguay at zero.

If they tie, Colombia will have four points and the situation will remain to be defined on the third day when they face Brazil, which could complicate things. The same if Colombia loses, as it will give the Costa Ricans an advantage and waiting for what happens in the other game between Brazil and Paraguay.

If Colombia wins, it will also be very close to occupying first place in the group. But everything depends on what happens with Brazil, which, if it beats Paraguay, Colombia itself will remain in first place, with 7th place.

How is the classification table going in Copa América

The winner of group D will face the second in group C, which for now is the United States, although that group has not yet played the second date, it will be this Thursday.

The local team will face Panama at 5 pm Then, Uruguay, favorite to win the group, will face Bolivia.

If Colombia advances as first in D, it will play its next game in Glendale, the same city where it will face Costa Rica this Friday. If she advances as second, she will move to Paradise.

