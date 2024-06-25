The Colombian National Team started the Copa América on the right foot. A great game by James Rodríguez who gave two good assists, made the country celebrate in the debut of the ‘tricolor’ in the tournament against Paraguay.

According to the criteria of

Now, those led by Nestor Lorenzo They are thinking about the next match against Costa Rica. The ‘Ticos’ come from drawing against Brazil thanks to an impeccable game in defense and an opponent who showed almost none of the football that characterized them in the past.

Luis Diaz, Kevin Castano, Johan Mojica and Davinson Sanchez celebrating Colombia’s victory against Paraguay this Monday, June 24. Photo:EFE Share

Now, Conmebol confirmed the referee who will act as judge in the second match in which the National Team will seek to maintain its undefeated record and set foot in the quarterfinals of the Copa América.

This will be the arbitration shortlist

The three referees present on the playing field will be Uruguayan. Gustavo Tajera will serve as center while the assistants, Martín Soppi and Pablo Llarena will accompany him from the limits of the field. Two other compatriots will be on the VAR: Hector Paletta and Christian Ferreyra.

Tajera, the main judge of the match, has experience in South American qualifiers, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. In addition, he whistled at the U17 World Cup on 4 occasions. She has only been seen in Colombia once as a VAR assistant in the qualifying match against Chile heading to Qatar 2022.

HoweverFriday will be the Uruguayan’s first match as a referee in a Copa América match.

Tajera has had several controversies as a central referee in his career. In the match between Boca Juniors and Sportivo Trinidense, The controversy was ignited by a penalty not charged to the Paraguayan team. For this, he earned criticism at that time from the Technical Director of the injured parties.

In the Copa Libertadores he had already been the protagonist of a controversy due to another penalty action in the match between Newell’s and Corinthians for a fall inside the area that tied the game.

Colombia, to continue being undefeated and making good progress in the Copa América

the Colombian National Team This Friday they will seek their second victory in the Cup after beating Paraguay 2-1 and maintaining their undefeated record in 21 games. Now, at the State Farm stadium you will see the second game of group D against Costa Rica at 5 pm Colombian time.

Jefferson Lerma celebrates after scoring a goal against Paraguay. Photo:AFP Share

On the first day, Costa Rica demonstrated a great ability to defend itself against Brazil, which arrived as a favorite for the title thanks to its hierarchy and history. However, the ‘canarinha’ failed to recover the football that characterizes it and ended up drawing goalless in its debut.

Colombia vs. Paraguay Photo:Colombian Football Federation Press Share

The last time the Colombian and Costa Rica teams met in the Copa América, the Central American team won 3-2 in 2016, also coinciding with the last tournament of this type that was played on US soil.