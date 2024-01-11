The Colombia selection It has just closed 2023 with a flourish, last November it surpassed for the first time in its history Brazil (2-1)in the playoffs World, with goals from Luis Diaz and in Assumption, against Paraguaytook a difficult victory (0-1) to be third in the table with 12 points.

Furthermore, in December, the national team surpassed Venezuela (1-0) and Mexico (2-3) in a series of friendlies outside the Fifa date and with a group of players from the Colombian League and American soccer,

Under the direction of the technician Nestor Lorenzo, the Colombia selection He doesn't know what it's like to lose. In 16 coached matches he has achieved victory in 11 of them and the remaining five ended in a draw, earning an average of 2.38 points per game.

However, 2024 will be a challenging year for the Colombian team, which will face the America's Cup in the United States, tournament to which Nestor Lorenzo He aimed all his guns at him, stating that he wants to 'win' the trophy.

It will be an important challenge for a team that does not know what it is to lift the title of the oldest national team tournament in the world for 23 years, the last and only one was the 2001 Copa America organized in our country.

Thinking about the challenges that lie ahead Copa América and South American qualifiers, the Colombia selection will play two friendly matches on the date Fifa of March.

The president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), Ramón Jesurúngave a preview and confirmed that Colombia I was going to play against two European teams.

“In March we have the possibility of going to Europe to face two rivals from there, we are finalizing some procedures (…) I don't want to say the names of the rivals we will face in March, but they are internationally recognized,” he said.

This Thursday it was learned that the Colombia selection will be measured against its similar Spain next March 22. The city and time in which the duel will take place remains to be officially known.

Four days later, the European tour will close with a preparation match against Romania. The two friendlies will serve to strengthen concepts before the America Cup which will take place between June and July of this year.

Although it is not ruled out that on the date Fifa June, the team led by Nestor Lorenzo have another preparatory duel before traveling to USA.

What is Colombia's group like in the Copa América?

The Selection fell into the death group of the Copa America 2024, shares zone D along with Brazil, Paraguay and the winner of the playoff between the teams of Costa Rica and Honduras.

Colombia is going to begin its path in group D of the America Cup (which has ten selections from Conmebol and six guests Concacaf), on June 24 against the national team Paraguay in the city of Texas.

Four days later (June 28), in Arizona, measures his strength against the winner of the playoffs of the Concacaf, that has the Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda on the Honduran bench, and with the Ecuadorian coach Gustavo Alfaro in the Costa Rica national team.

The group stage will close on July 2 in California against Brazil.

