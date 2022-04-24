The Colombian U-20 women’s team thrashed Uruguay 3-0 and qualified for the World Cup of the category, which will take place in Costa Rica from next August 10 to 28, achieving the goal in the best match of Carlos Paniagua’s group in all of Chile’s South American.

It was more the scare before the game than what happened at the end. The Colombians entered determined to win the game, although the tie had served them to get the quota, the main objective with which the Paniagua group traveled to South America from Chile.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz and his great assist for Liverpool’s second goal: video)

From the hand of Robledo



Without a doubt, Gisela Robledo became the great figure of the national team, because she not only scored seven goals in the tournament, but it was the great reference of the group, the one that attracted the most attention, the one that shouldered the squad.

Very early the door was opened and the soul returned to the bodies of the players and the coaching staff, because at minute six of the game Ilana Izquierdo, with a header, beat the goalkeeper Vavina Sburlati, for 1-0, which gave peace of mind.



And ten minutes later, from a penalty, Robledo scored the 2-0, thus confirming the superiority of the Colombian team, that did not let Uruguay see one, a very poor rival and that little reached Natalia Giraldo’s goal.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Robledo was a headache for the Uruguayan defense, because with his plays he always brought danger. And in a drop of his in the 31st minute of the first half it was 3-0, thanks to his masterful dribbling and strength to take his rivals ahead.



This time neither Belén Aquino, who was the top scorer for her team, nor Solange Lemos were forceful in Uruguay’s forward and they were not because the Colombians controlled them well and did not let the ‘charrúas’ arm themselves and bring danger.

with advantage



Colombia entered the game with three points in the table and a goal difference of zero, the result of a 3-0 victory against Venezuela. Uruguay was in the same conditions, but the tie gave the quota to those directed by Paniagua for the next tiebreaker item that were the goals in favor: there Colombia had 3, against 2 from Uruguay.

With the first half 3-0, the idea for the second was to play calmly, let the Uruguayans take the ball and counterattack. That was fulfilled to the letter by the Colombian players, who had at least three more chances to increase the score.

The Colombian National Team came from less to more in this contest. After a slow start drawing against Argentina (0-0) and with Ecuador and Venezuela (1-1), in the first phase, it was shaken with victories against Peru (5-0) and Chile (0-1). Thus, they qualified for the final phase where they had a hard blow against the favorite Brazil (3-0).

Against Uruguay he finished off the job, he was not intimidated and went in search of victory, not a draw, Well, it was better to go to the fixed and not wait on your own field to ‘sign’ equality.

It is clear that qualifying for the World Cup in Costa Rica is important. It is the second time that this contest will be played, after 2010, when the National Team played the Cup in Germany.

Paniagua and her leaders will begin to plan what is to come. It is clear that the idea is to overcome what Colombia did in 2010, when the group came to play for third place in the tournament, which they lost to South Korea, match in which they fell 1-0.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz: see the incredible play that aroused applause in Liverpool)

Sports