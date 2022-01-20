Thursday, January 20, 2022
Colombia national team: those called by Rueda to face Peru and Argentina

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2022
in Sports
Reinaldo Wheel

Reinaldo Rueda, coach of the Colombian National Team.

Reinaldo Rueda, coach of the Colombian National Team.

Colombia is fourth in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers with 17 points and will have two crucial matches.

Reinaldo Rueda defined the squad list of the Colombian National Team for the next two matches of the Colombian National Team in the Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The tricolor squad will receive Peru in Barranquilla on January 28 (4:00 p.m.) and on February 1 it will be a visitor against Argentina at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba (6:30 p.m. Colombian time).

The two upcoming games are decisive for the Colombian team, which is fourth in the standings with 17 points, the same ones that Peru has, a rival that it surpasses by goal difference.

Colombia arrives with a high level of pressure to the two games, taking into account that it accumulates five dates without winning in the Qualifiers, and in those days they did not score goals either.

The other matches of dates 15 and 16

.
