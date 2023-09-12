After achieving victory against Venezuela on the first date of the South American qualifying round, the Colombian National Team prepares for the difficult game that will take place this Tuesday against Chile at the Monumental stadium in Santiago.

(It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz, in alarm at a concentration in Colombia: his brother was injured).

The Colombian National Team comes to the game against the Australs with full confidence after winning in its debut and in front of its audience last Thursday at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

(Also: Amaranto Perea, worried about the field of the Chile-Colombia game: ‘We want guarantees’).

The national team has accumulated nine undefeated games with Néstor Lorenzo on the bench. Since his arrival in June 2022, the Argentine coach has achieved seven wins and two draws. In addition, the National Team has scored 18 goals and conceded six goals.

In statements prior to the match against Chile, the technical assistant, Amaranto Perea, He spoke at a press conference about what Colombia hopes to do against Chile and highlighted that the team is going to go for the three points.

“We want to go to each stadium to propose. You will hardly see a team sitting back waiting for what the rival does. We have the ability to adapt to the pace of the game. If by necessity we have to retreat and defend, we are going to do it. But our vision is to go fight on a rival field,” said Amaranto.

Possible formation of the Colombian National Team

Regarding the starting lineup of the Colombian National Team against Venezuela, Néstor Lorenzo would be thinking about making some changes to the lineup to face Chile at the close of the double qualifying round.

(Read here: Jefferson Lerma sends a clear message: ‘We expect a field in optimal conditions.’)

Two of the changes that the National Team would have would be in defense. The first would be that of Dávinson Sánchez, entering for Yerry Mina; In addition, Johan Mojica would enter in place of Déiver Machado. The other change that the Argentine coach would be thinking about would be in the midfield: the entry of Jorge Carrascal, who changed the face of the team against Venezuela, for Juan Guillermo Cuadrado if he does not manage to recover from his physical discomfort.

Colombia would form with Camilo Vargas in goal; Daniel Muñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica in defense; Jefferson Lerma, Mateus Uribe, Jorge Carrascal, Jhon Arias in the center of the field; Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré in attack.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO