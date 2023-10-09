Then a few weeks of rest; and after the victory against Venezuela and the draw against Chile, the Colombian National Team prepares for the difficult game they will have this Thursday against Uruguay at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla for the third date of the South American qualifying round.

The Colombian National Team comes into the game against the Charrúas with quite a bit of confidence after adding four points out of a possible six in its qualifying debut, on the way to the 2026 World Cup.

They are already The national team has accumulated ten undefeated games with Néstor Lorenzo on the bench. Since his arrival in June 2022, the Argentine coach has achieved seven wins and three draws. In addition, the National Team has scored 18 goals and conceded six goals.

Néstor Lorenzo’s team plays again in October.

Possible formation of the Colombian National Team



Néstor Lorenzo would be thinking about making some changes to the starting lineup to face Uruguay, some absences due to injury and the performance of several players are key in the formation with which the team will take to the Metropolitano field this Thursday.

The most important changes will be in the defense after the confirmed absences due to injury of Yerry Mina and Jhon Jáder Lucumí and Johan Mojica. In addition to the loss of Jefferson Lerma, who missed the call due to a physical problem.

Photo: Elvis Gonzalez. Efe

For this reason, the Argentine coach He will have to go out onto the field with a new pair of center backs with respect to the one he played against Venezuela and Chile last September.

The only permanent player in defense is Dávinson Sánchez, who started against Chile after not playing in the qualifying debut. Next to him would be Carlos Cuesta replacing Yerry Mina.

One of Néstor Lorenzo’s biggest doubts about forming the team is on the right side, after the departure of Daniel Muñoz from the call. Stefan Medina and Santiago Arias are fighting for a place in the starting lineup, where the latter would have a better chance of taking the field from the start this Thursday.

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

The other change that the Argentine coach would be thinking about is in the center of the field for the Jefferson Lerma discharged due to injury; instead Wílmar Barrios could play.

Colombia would form with Camilo Vargas in goal; Santiago Arias, Dávinson Sánchez, Carlos Cuesta and Deiver Machado in defense; Wílmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Jorge Carrascal, Jhon Arias in the center of the field; Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré in attack.

SPORTS

