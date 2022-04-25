Colombia national team: this was the intimate celebration in the dressing room, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian U-20 women’s team is very close to qualifying for the World Cup.
The Colombian U-20 women’s team is very close to qualifying for the World Cup.
The players made it to the Women’s U-20 World Cup.
April 24, 2022, 08:28 PM
The U-20 women’s Colombian national team defeated Uruguay 3-0 and qualified for the category World Cup, which will take place in Costa Rica from August 10 to 28.
It was more the scare before the game than what happened at the end. The Colombians entered determined to win the game, although the tie had served to get the quotathe main objective with which Carlos Paniagua’s group traveled to South America from Chile.
Gisela Robledo became the great figure of the selected team, he scored seven goals in the tournament and was the great reference of the group.
This was the celebration in the dressing room.
April 24, 2022, 08:28 PM
