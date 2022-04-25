Monday, April 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia national team: this was the intimate celebration in the dressing room, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Colombia Women's U-20 National Team

The Colombian U-20 women’s team is very close to qualifying for the World Cup.

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

The Colombian U-20 women’s team is very close to qualifying for the World Cup.

The players made it to the Women’s U-20 World Cup.

The U-20 women’s Colombian national team defeated Uruguay 3-0 and qualified for the category World Cup, which will take place in Costa Rica from August 10 to 28.

It was more the scare before the game than what happened at the end. The Colombians entered determined to win the game, although the tie had served to get the quotathe main objective with which Carlos Paniagua’s group traveled to South America from Chile.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz and his great assist for Liverpool’s second goal: video)

Gisela Robledo became the great figure of the selected team, he scored seven goals in the tournament and was the great reference of the group.

This was the celebration in the dressing room.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #national #team #intimate #celebration #dressing #room #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Edith, 21, is stabbed to death by her partner 35 years older in Veracruz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.