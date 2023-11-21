The Colombian National Team This Tuesday they will have their sixth game in the qualifiers for the 2026 North American World Cup, visiting Paraguay, in Asunción, from 6 pm, Colombian time.

The national team is looking for another three points that will allow it to continue with a firm step towards qualifying for the World Cup.

Colombia will not be able to count on the center Davinson Sanchezwho abandoned the call due to suspension.

The left back will not play either. Deiver Machado, due to injury. Therefore, coach Néstor Lorenzo will have forced modifications.

Colombia will then have several changes, starting with the return to the lineup of John Arias, who could not play against Brazil due to suspension. The experienced Yerry Mina goes for Sánchez, while Cristian Borja He will occupy the left back position.

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Jhon Lucumí, Cristian Borja; Kevin Castaño, Lerma; Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré.

