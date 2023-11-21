You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.
Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo
Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.
This is the team defined by Néstor Lorenzo.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian National Team This Tuesday they will have their sixth game in the qualifiers for the 2026 North American World Cup, visiting Paraguay, in Asunción, from 6 pm, Colombian time.
The national team is looking for another three points that will allow it to continue with a firm step towards qualifying for the World Cup.
Colombia will not be able to count on the center Davinson Sanchezwho abandoned the call due to suspension.
The left back will not play either. Deiver Machado, due to injury. Therefore, coach Néstor Lorenzo will have forced modifications.
Colombia’s payroll
Colombia will then have several changes, starting with the return to the lineup of John Arias, who could not play against Brazil due to suspension. The experienced Yerry Mina goes for Sánchez, while Cristian Borja He will occupy the left back position.
Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Jhon Lucumí, Cristian Borja; Kevin Castaño, Lerma; Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré.
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #National #Team #starting #lineup #face #Paraguay