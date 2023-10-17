The Colombian National Team This Tuesday they face their fourth match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, visiting Ecuador near Quito, starting at 6:30 pm.

Colombia comes from drawing against Uruguay 2-2 in Barranquilla. In that match the goalkeeper lost due to expulsion Camilo Vargas.

In addition, the team lost right back Santiago Arias due to a tear suffered in the match against the Charrúas.

During the last few days there was expectation for James Rodríguez, a great figure in the match against Uruguay and who had muscle fatigue, so the coach Nestor Lorenzo He assured on Monday that he was going to wait for him until the last minute.

Alignment

Nestor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian soccer team. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

Néstor Lorenzo decided to put Yerson Mosquera at right back and not Juan David Mosquera. In addition, it is confirmed that James Rodríguez will be the starter. The other novelty is the presence of Kevin Castaño in midfield, replacing Wílmar Barrios.

Colombia: Álvaro Montero; Yerson Mosquera, Carlos Cuesta, Dávinson Sánchez, Deiver Machado; Kevin Castaño, Matheus Uribe, Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Santos Borré.

Pablo Romero

Editor of EL TIEMPO

