The Colombian women’s U-20 team is aiming for success in its debut this Saturday in Group A of the World Cup in this category when it hosts Australia, in front of a full house, at the El Campín stadium, on the opening day of the championship.

Colombia comes to the tournament as one of the teams to follow since in the World Cup

The 2022 U-17s, which are the basis of the team that will compete in the Colombian tournament, were runners-up after losing the final 1-0 against Spain.

Colombian coach Carlos Paniagua said on Friday that the team has prepared well physically and highlighted the value that the fact that most of his players have played professional matches in the country’s league gives to his team.

Colombia lineup

The Colombian team will have as its reference Linda Caicedo, the star of Real Madrid and who is expected to be the star of the tournament.

Colombia: Luisa Agudelo: Cristina Motta, Yunaira Lopez, Mary Alvarez, Sintia Cabezas, Juana Ortegon, Liz Osorio, Gabriela Rodriguez, Karla Viancha, Karla Torres, Linda Caicedo.

