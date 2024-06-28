The Colombia selection will be measured to its similar Brazil this Friday in search of three points that take them to the second phase of the tournament, a game that will take place in Glendale, Arizona, United States.

Those led by Nestor Lorenzo They just beat Paraguay, 2-1, on the first date of the tournament, with goals from Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma. Both with headers and after assists from James Rodriguezthe great figure of the meeting.

What is expected

“With the strength of its 24 undefeated games, Colombia will seek an early ticket to the quarterfinals of the Copa América. With its spectacular moment of form, Lorenzo’s team has jumped on the bandwagon of favorites and would set foot in the qualifying rounds,” said the AFP agency.

And he added: “The squad left a good impression in its initial victory and has even recovered a decisive version of the talented James Rodríguez. The eventual victory in the stifling heat of Glendale, Arizona, would not only seed the coffee team into the next round, it would also leave them very well positioned to seal the first phase at the top of Group D, above Brazil.”

Juan Fernando Quinterothe Colombian midfielder, spoke clearly before the game and warned that no one is a favorite because everyone is equal.

“All teams are important, especially when it’s just one game. Nobody is a favourite, when it comes to playing we’re all equal, we go ball after ball and whoever has the advantage is the one who will win,” said the midfielder.

Step by Step

Lorenzo is very cautious. The Argentine coach at the service of the Colombians has defined the path that his group will take against the ‘tico’ team.

“It will be a game of opening paths and we have to work very well on that, the whole team, not just the forwards. Costa Rica is a team to be very careful with, it is not going to be easy for us,” he stated.

The Costa Rica coach, Gustavo Alfarowas not far behind and also gave the vision of the game after the 0-0 draw with Brazil in which he was designated as a defensive player.

“I told the players: if you can’t win, draw, because this is by adding points. No matter how much adversity there may be, I like to try to compete, I get along very badly with defeat,” and he stated that his dream is always to win.

Colombia will be without the defender John Lucumíwho left due to a muscle problem in the first half of the match against the Paraguayans and it is believed that his replacement, as it was in that match, will be Yerry Mina.

Thus, the Colombian team would have Camilo Vargas in the arch. The defense would be with Daniel Muñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, Yerry Mina and Johan Mujica. The line of midfielders would be made up of Ríchard Ríos, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias and James Rodríguez, while the forwards will be Rafael Santos Borré and Luis Díaz.