Colombian women's team.
The National Team finished positioned in group B of the Concacaf tournament.
OF
This Monday, the Concacaf held the official draw for the Women's Gold Cup 2024. The first edition will have the participation of eight national teams of Central America and the four teams of Conmebol best positioned in the Copa América 2022.
The Colombian women's team knew its luck in this international tournament that will be played in USA, on February 17 and March 10.
Because they were runners-up, the national team had their ticket secured and was placed in group B along with Brazil, Panama, Haiti/Puerto Rico and will begin its participation on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 against the Panamanians.
Calendar of the Colombian National Team in the Gold Cup
Date 1
Panama vs. Colombia
Date February 21
Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
Date 2
Colombia vs. Brazil
Date: February 24
Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
Date 3
Colombia vs. Haiti or Puerto Rico
Date: February 27
Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
Our Colombian Women's Team will be in Group B along with:
🇧🇷 Brazil
🇵🇦 Panama
Winner Haiti vs Puerto Rico#AllWeAreColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/LGEwO9URDz
— Colombia National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) December 12, 2023
Complete group stage of the Gold Cup
Group A
USA
Mexico
Argentina
Guyana/Dominican Republic
B Group
Brazil
Colombia
Panama
Haiti/Puerto Rico.
Group C
Canada
Costa Rica
Paraguay
El Salvador/Guatemala
SPORTS
With information from Futbolred.
OF
