This Monday, the Concacaf held the official draw for the Women's Gold Cup 2024. The first edition will have the participation of eight national teams of Central America and the four teams of Conmebol best positioned in the Copa América 2022.

The Colombian women's team knew its luck in this international tournament that will be played in USA, on February 17 and March 10.

Colombia vs. New Zealand.

Because they were runners-up, the national team had their ticket secured and was placed in group B along with Brazil, Panama, Haiti/Puerto Rico and will begin its participation on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 against the Panamanians.

Calendar of the Colombian National Team in the Gold Cup

Date 1

Panama vs. Colombia

Date February 21

Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Date 2

Colombia vs. Brazil

Date: February 24

Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Date 3

Colombia vs. Haiti or Puerto Rico

Date: February 27

Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Our Colombian Women's Team will be in Group B along with: 🇧🇷 Brazil

🇵🇦 Panama

Winner Haiti vs Puerto Rico#AllWeAreColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/LGEwO9URDz — Colombia National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) December 12, 2023

Complete group stage of the Gold Cup

Group A

USA

Mexico

Argentina

Guyana/Dominican Republic

B Group

Brazil

Colombia

Panama

Haiti/Puerto Rico.

Group C

Canada

Costa Rica

Paraguay

El Salvador/Guatemala

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

