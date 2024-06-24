The Colombian National Team faces its debut this Monday in group D of the America Cup from the United States, from 5 pm, Colombian time, in Houston.

The team arrives at its debut amid great enthusiasm that has been generated by its relevance, his unbeaten record of 23 games and his third place in the World Cup qualifying.

Debut time

Coach Néstor Lorenzo had these days in Houston to finish preparing his plan to face this first game.

Colombia vs Paraguay, today at 5 pm

The two friendlies against United States and Bolivia They also gave him light to define the starter that starts the tournament against the Paraguayans.

Colombia takes on the challenge of counteracting on the field the favoritism that has been assigned to it in the local and international press, and Lorenzo’s strategy is to shield the team from that pressure.

“It’s not that one is not excited, on the contrary, we are all excited. The issue is that the favorite almost never wins, usually the one they want to overturn is the favorite. We are not going to get on that,” said the coach of Colombia, Néstor Lorenzo, at a press conference this Sunday.

The head of Colombia

Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and Néstor Lorenzo

During the last week the version spread that Yerry Mina He would be a starter, to take advantage of his height in the Paraguayan aerial game. However, Lorenzo finally takes a gamble with his usual partner, with Dávinson Sánchez and Lucumí.

Another version that ran is that John Cordoba He would be a first baseman in the attack, due to his presence at the pre-match press conference with the coach. But no, he remains Rafael Santos Borréthe DT’s trusted man.

The one who did earn the starting spot is the midfielder. Richard Rios, from Palmeiras, who is starting, being the great novelty. In general, Lorenzo bets on his most stellar team. the men who have given him success so far, led by James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz.

Colombia: Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Lerma, Ríos, Arias, James, Díaz, Borré.

