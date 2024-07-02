The Colombia selection closes this Tuesday its participation in the group stage of the America Cup against Brazilwith the clear objective of not losing in order to finish as leader of the group and avoid Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

The cast led by Nestor Lorenzo will face its nemesis in the tournament, at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara California: it has only won two matches in the 11 games played in the Copa América.

James Rodriguez and Vinicius. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

Complex challenge in Copa America

Colombia comes into the match in good shape after his two victories against Paraguay (2-1) in the debut and against Costa Rica (3-0) in the second round of Group D. The two victories ensured their qualification in advance to the quarter-finals of the oldest national team competition in the world.

But the task is not yet complete, as against Brazil They will play for first place in the group, which is key to knowing which will be the path to the final and who will be the next rival.

If the Selection If they win or draw, they will take first place in Group D and will play the quarterfinals against the surprising Panama; but if they lose, the challenge will be against the always complicated Uruguay. Coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Starting line-up

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Carlos Cuesta, Davinson Sanchez, Deiver Machado; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, John Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and John Cordoba.