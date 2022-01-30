Colombia national team thinks of Argentina: Falcao and Ospina speak

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The team faces the selected gaucho on Tuesday.
January 30, 2022, 10:01 AM
The Colombian National Team begins to turn the page of the heavy defeat against Peru, and is already psyched up in Tuesday’s game against Argentina, when only victory serves him.
The team arrived on Argentine soil on Saturday morning and will have a training day this Sunday.
Before, two of the captains and references of the team, Falcao García and David Ospina, give statements.
SPORTS
January 30, 2022, 10:01 AM
