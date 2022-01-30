Monday, January 31, 2022
Colombia national team thinks of Argentina: Falcao and Ospina speak

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2022
in Sports
Colombia selectionStatements of the Colombian National Team.

Sadness

The team faces the selected gaucho on Tuesday.

The Colombian National Team begins to turn the page of the heavy defeat against Peru, and is already psyched up in Tuesday’s game against Argentina, when only victory serves him.

The team arrived on Argentine soil on Saturday morning and will have a training day this Sunday.

Before, two of the captains and references of the team, Falcao García and David Ospina, give statements.

SPORTS

Recommended

