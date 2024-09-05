Colombia secured qualification for the round of 16 of the U-20 Women’s World Cup with their 1-0 victory over Cameroon at El Campín on Tuesday. The team led by Carlos Paniagua is having a perfect campaign and, with six points, they want more.

According to the criteria of

The team traveled to Medellin on Wednesday, where it will fight against Mexico on Friday for first place in the group (5 pm, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium). A draw is enough for it to finish the group stage as leader.

“Mexico has a different style, they play good football. We know each other, we have played against them and we know them,” said Paniagua in the mixed zone after the hard-fought victory against the Africans.

Carlos Paniagua, Colombian coach Photo:Cesar Melgarejo / THE TIME Share

Possible rivals for the Colombian women’s team

If they make it through to the first division, Colombia will face one of the best third-placed teams, which will come from groups C, D or E. That match will be played at the Pascual GuerreRo stadium in Cali on September 11 at 8 pm.

If Colombia finishes second, the outlook would be more complicated: it would face the second-place team in Group C, currently occupied by the United States, after its 2-0 victory against Morocco in Cali on Wednesday.

Morocco vs. United States Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda. THE TIME Share

The leader of that zone is Spain, who beat Paraguay 2-0 at Pascual Guerrero to reach six points.

Spain vs. Paraguay Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda. THE TIME Share

For now, Colombia is preparing for the end of the group stage and to overcome the wear and tear of the first two matches.

“When the matches are so physical, you come out very worn out, but we have two days to rest and think about Mexico, we have to go and get the points in Medellin,” said the team’s great figure, Linda Caicedo.

SPORTS

More Sports News