With the arrivals of Déiver Machado, left-back of the French Lens, and Luis Díaz, forward of the English Liverpool who was reunited with his father recently freed from a kidnapping perpetrated by the guerrilla group Eln, the Colombian soccer team had its first training session this Tuesday. with the entire group.

The team will only be able to have two training sessions with the 26 called up to prepare for the crucial duel, against Brazil, in Barranquilla, on the fifth date of the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Regarding the team that faced Uruguay in Barranquilla, on the third date, Colombia will have four mandatory variants: the two full-backs (neither Santiago Arias nor Frank Fabra are part of this call), a brand midfielder (Wilmar Barrios was not called up this time either) time) and winger John Arias (suspended).

Colombia’s probable alignment

Néstor Lorenzo, the coach of the Colombian National Team, already has an idea of ​​the formation he will put in place tomorrow. Press versions speak of two doubts: one in the central defense (Carlos Cuesta or Jhon Lucumí) and one in the middle (Kevin Castaño or Ríchard Ríos).

Son Heung-Min (left) fights with Colombian Carlos Cuesta. See also Tolima goes to Brazil in search of qualification in the Copa Libertadores Photo: Heon-Kyon Yeon. Efe

The formation that Lorenzo would have in his head: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Cuesta o Lucumí, Dávinson Sánchez, Déiver Machado; Mateus Uribe, Jéfferson Lerma, Castaño or Rios; Rafael Santos Borré, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

Brazil, led by Vinícius Jr. and Rodrygo, the starting forward of Real Madrid, arrives this Wednesday in Barranquilla for the game on Thursday at 7 pm, which will be seen on Caracol and RCN.

The team led by Fernando Diniz carried out its first practice with a full group (24 players) this Tuesday, after the arrival of Renan Lodi, Raphinha and Carlos Augusto.

SPORTS

More Sports news