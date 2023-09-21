The Colombian National Team will play two key matches in October, on the route to the 2026 World Cup in North America, which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The team led by Néstor Lorenzo added in the first two days of the playoffs.

Colombia debuted with a 1-0 victory against Venezuela in Barranquilla, and then drew a goalless draw against Chile in Santiago. He is now getting ready to play two games that, in the past qualifiers, ended up setting, for the worse, the direction of the National Team.

On October 12, Colombia will host Uruguay at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, and five days later they will return to Quito to visit Ecuador. In the qualifying round for Qatar 2022, those two games ended in defeats.

The 0-3 against the Uruguayans in Barranquilla and the 6-1 in Ecuador meant that the process that the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz was carrying out with the National Team ended abruptly and was the initial installment of the elimination from the World Cup. Therefore, these meetings have the flavor of revenge.

The judges for the two dates that come in the eliminatory

This Thursday, the Colombian Football Federation announced the judges who will direct the next two matches of the National Team. The game against Uruguay will have a Chilean referee group, led by Piero Maza as center back.

Photo: Staff Images / Conmebol

It will be the first time that Maza directs a match for the Colombian Senior National Team. Claudio Urrutia and Miguel Rocha will be on the lines and Felipe González will be the fourth judge. Juan Lara and Edson Cisternas will be on the VAR.

For its part, Conmebol appointed Argentine judges for the match in Ecuador on October 17. The center back will be Facundo Tello, who has already directed two games against Colombia in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022. He was 0-0 against Paraguay and 3-0 against Bolivia, both in Barranquilla.

Juan Pablo Bellati and Diego Bonfá will be the assistants in that match, while Yael Falcón will serve as the fourth referee. Jorge Baliño and Ezequiel Schenone will be in charge of the VAR.

