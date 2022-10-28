Colombia and Spain will face each other again in the Women’s Under-17 World Cup that takes place in India, this time with the title at stake, after eliminating Germany (0-1) and Nigeria on penalties, respectively, on Wednesday.

A play after a throw-in that Spanish striker Lucía Corrales knew how to convert into a goal gave Kenio Gonzalo’s team the victory in a tight duel against Germany, who a few months ago snatched the title of the Eurocopa 2022 from Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Spanish team sneaks into the final of this championship for the second time in a row and will defend the title of champion against a Colombia that in its previous participation in this tournament had not managed to get past the group stage.

A stop by the ‘coffee pot’ Agudelo in the decisive shot of the penalty shootout gave them a place in the final for the first time in their history, after a goalless draw against Nigeria.

For this reason, hours before the final match, and in the midst of the controversy over the awards of the Colombian Football Federation, it becomes relevant the prize awarded by FIFA. For many, quite controversial.

The ‘prize’ of FIFA

According to what is read in the Fifa regulations for the tournament, there is no economic recognition for the champion.

“Participating federations will receive a commemorative plaqueand the members of the official delegations of the selections, a certificate of participation”, reads article 47 of the document.

In another section of the same article it is stated that: “The teams classified in the first three places in the World Cup will receive medals, which will be gold for the champion team; silver for the runner-up and bronze for the third-place finisher.”

In that sense, There will be no financial prize from Fifa for the Colombian National Team.

The final will be played next Sunday in the financial city of Bombay, where Colombians and Spaniards began their journey in this World Cup in a match that ended with a 1-0 victory for Spain. –

