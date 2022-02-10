Friday, February 11, 2022
Colombia National Team: the paradisiacal day of the president of the Federation

February 10, 2022
in Sports
Ramón Jesurún in Dubai

While rumors circulate about a change of coach, Ramón Jesurún is in the Middle East.

In colombia Reinaldo Rueda’s post It is still the center of debate in most soccer opinion panels. The defeats against Peru and Argentina highlighted the virtual elimination of the National Team, and some analysts see a change of helmsman as feasible.

While one or another evokes names of possible substitutes, the head of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, is in Dubai visiting the country’s stand at the Universal Exhibition.

This was revealed on his Twitter account by the president of Conmebol, Alexander Dominguez.

“Visiting the stands of the South American countries at the Dubai World Expo 2022. I am proud of our South American identity, of the greatness that our cultures represent. Our football reflects that richness, that diversity. That is why it is the best football on the planet”, Domínguez wrote in the publication in which he is seen together with Jesurún speaking at ExpoDubái.

SPORTS

