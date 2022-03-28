Four years ago, Colombia qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia on the last date of the tie, after drawing 1-1 against Peru in Lima. On that day, Chile, which had started the day with a direct quota, was left out of everything after losing 3-0 against Brazil.

In that game and with that score in Sao Paulo, if Colombia won, they left Peru out. However, there was an agreement on the field to maintain the tie and with that, the team then directed by José Pékerman was left with the direct quota and Ricardo Gareca’s team ensured the playoff.

Will Chile hit back from last tie?

Four years later, the same three teams are fighting for a single box, the playoff, with Peru in the lead for being in fifth place, one point above Colombia and two above Chile.

On the last date of the tie, Peru will be local against Paraguay, Colombia will visit Venezuela in Puerto Ordaz and Chile will close at home against Uruguay, in Santiago.

Press versions assure that now there would be revenge for what, at the time, was called the ‘Pact of Lima’. The Redgol portal assures that there is the possibility that Chile and Uruguay agree on a result that will help the former to fight for the playoffs, despite the fact that they are the ones with the fewest options.

“The possibility of a discreet agreement between Chileans and Uruguayans arises from the origin of the coaching staff of La Roja, headed by Martín Lasarte, in addition to the good relations of several members of the so-called Golden Generation with players from La Celeste”, explains Redgol.

“The most palpable case is that of Arturo Vidal with Luis Suárez and Martín Cáceres, of whom he was a partner in Barcelona and Juventus, respectively; but the present between Mauricio Isla and Giorgian de Arrascaeta in Flamengo is also added, ”adds the portal.

The accounts to qualify for the playoff

To reach the playoffs, Chile must win, but they also need Peru and Colombia not to win. So, in order not to be affected by a possible pact, Rueda’s team must win in Venezuela. The most important result for Colombia is that Peru does not add the three points.

