Colombia national team: the majority cracked in the individual balance

The Colombian National Team suffered on Tuesday the painful elimination of the Qatar World Cup, not being able to reach even the quota for the playoffs. The national team thus ended a poor qualifying campaign that cost it this sporting failure.

In general, the balance of the team is not good. Match after match there were very low points, and this was reflected in the statistics and in the ratings of EL TIEMPO.

One to one of the Colombian National Team

James Rodríguez scored the one for Colombia against Venezuela, at the Cachamay stadium.

This is the balance of the 23 players who had the most minutes with Colombia, which was left out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Carlos Cuesta and Luis Díaz were the best rated by EL TIEMPO. Several of the historic ones were left in debt.

For example, James Rodríguez had a grade point average of 5.2, and Falcao, 4.5. This compared to Dïaz, who had 6.3.

David Ospina also had good regularityvery little failed. His GPA is 6.1.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado was the player who had the most minutes, with 1,383, followed by Ospina, with 1,260.

The attacker with the most goals was Miguel Borja, who scored 4 goals in the tie. Luis Fernando Muriel followed, with 3. James scored two goals, from a penalty.

The best assister was Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who made 3 goal passes.

The most carded were Cuadrado and Jéfferson Lerma, both with 4 yellow cards.

