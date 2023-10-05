The Colombia selection is preparing for what will be the double date of the South American qualifiers in October. On the 12th they face Uruguay at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla and on the 17th they visit Quito to face Ecuador. on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

This Thursday, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) announced the list of 26 players called up for the qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. from the Néstor Lorenzo cycle.

One of the main news is the absence of midfielder Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who recovered from an injury in recent days, but did not add any minutes since the match against Venezuela on the first date of the South American qualifying round.

The Inter Milan player returned to training with Inter Milan this week, after overcoming tendinitis. However, coach Simone Inzaghi decided to take the case calmly and not risk it in the Champions League match against Benfica.

Besides, It was known that the ‘neroazzurri’ team had asked the FCF not to call up Cuadrado, with the aim of avoiding any relapse and for a 100% recovery in Italy.

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

The absence of Radamel Falcao García

Radamel Falcao García He is another of the important names that is left out of the Colombian National Team. The ‘Tigre’ of Santa Marta, who was also absent in September, has not had as much continuity at Rayo Vallecano, due to an injury in a friendly match.

However, last Saturday, the top scorer of the Colombian National Team once again scored a goal in his team’s 2-2 draw against Mallorca; It was his first goal this season.

Quintero is left out

Juan Fernando Quintero was also left out of the call for the Colombian National Team for the matches against Uruguay and Ecuador, despite having minutes in Racing de Avellaneda.

The left-handed midfielder, who had been part of the call in September for the qualifying debut, is not experiencing his best moment in Argentina due to the strong crisis that the Avellaneda club is experiencing, a situation that ended with the departure of coach Fernando Gago.​

Absences due to injury

The first confirmed loss was that of central defender Yerry Mina, who misses the games against Uruguay and Ecuador due to his injury suffered against Chile on the second round of the tie.

Johan Mojica He was not available to Néstor Lorenzo due to injury in his last game. It all happened in the duel in which Osasuna beat Alavés as a visitor 0-2 in La Liga, the full-back entered the field in the 63rd minute, but in the 67th minute he had to leave due to muscle discomfort.

John Lucumi, who was injured with Bologna, has a first degree injury to the myotendinous junction of the right rectus femoris and will have at least a month of recovery to return to the fields.

