The campus of Colombia selection not having a good time. The moments that were experienced once the game was over, which was lost to Peru, 0-1, and that left the group further from the chance of qualifying for Qatar World Cup 2022.

The players, after being whistled at by the fans who were stationed in the stands of the Roberto Meléndez stadium, entered the locker room upset.

Some were angry, others impotence, some were sad, but silence prevailed in those minutes after having delivered everything on the field.

They were trying to explain the inexplicable. They didn’t know how they had missed a match they planned to win. The situation was not easy. The music, the joy, the shouts and the hugs of other times changed this time, they were not seen.

It is not heard but the sound of the taches of the guayos when they hit the floor when walking. Each one sat in the place that corresponded to him and most of them stared at the ground, they did not raise their heads.

Jerry Mina. Peru won the match 1-0 against the Colombian team, for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier. January 28, 2022. Photo: Photo: Cristian Alvarez

Others looked at each other, trying to find an answer to the terrible moment that was being lived in the environment. It was learned that the treatment of the public hurt them. That people threw objects at them from the stands and insulted them.

From one moment to another, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado took over as spokesman, as always. The group gathered in a circle in the middle of the dressing room and the Juventus player began to pray.

The others accompanied him, followed him, sought tranquility in God, asking him to give them strength and wisdom to overcome this immense problem.

Cuadrado prayed and the others answered or made their own request to the Almighty, but the moment was one of sadness and desolation.

The coach, Reinaldo Rueda, spoke. He told them that there was hope, that this was no time to lose faith. He insisted that there were options to classify and that one should continue to believe in the work that was being done.

In the transfer to the concentration hotel, silence was the main note. They went to the dining room, ate, and at 10:35 at night the Avianca plane took off from Barranquilla to Córdoba, Argentina, but upstairs little changed.

For the first few minutes of the flight no one spoke. They lived the same moments as when they entered the dressing room. Lost looks, sadness and uncertainty. The best, a little sleep, after a day as hectic and difficult as the one they experienced on Friday.

EL TIEMPO learned that it was the same atmosphere as when Colombia lost 1-2 to Paraguay in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Colombia landed at 6:30 in the morning Córdoba, Argentina time. The group headed to the Windsor Plaza Hotel. The players were free to choose between sleeping or having breakfast.

The group will not train in the field. After lunch they will take a short nap and start work in the hotel gym, but on Sunday they will go to the headquarters of the Talleres de Córdoba team to prepare for the match against Argentina on Monday.

They have talks planned with the technician’s trusted coaching. In Orlando Caicedo is the task of raising the spirits of the group with his talks and advice.

Caicedo will do his homework, he will try to motivate the players, who have the mission to continue fighting to be able to go to Qatar 2022. But the truth is that the moment the group is experiencing is difficult and sadness invades them.

