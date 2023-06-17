The match between Colombia and Iraq, in Valencia, did not leave a great individual performance to stand out. However, several players from Néstor Lorenzo’s team showed their credentials to fight for the title in the qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

The winger Daniel Muñoz was the one with the best numbers, while other players like Jhon Arias, who came on in the second half, and Jéfferson Lerma also made an important contribution.

This was the balance of Néstor Lorenzo’s team in Mestalla:



Alvaro Montero: the only one he had almost ended in a goal, and because of him: the ball went under him. For the rest, one more spectator. 5 points.

Daniel Muñoz: in defense, without problems. In attack, he did very well, but he lacked a partner on that flank in the first half. Consolidated as owner. 7 points.

Statistics of Daniel Muñoz in the match Colombia vs. Iraq.

Davinson Sanchez: He was not very demanding, especially in the last half hour, when Iraq gave up attacking. complied. 6 points.

Jhon Lucumí: is consolidated in the backbone of Lorenzo. More and more solid and safe. 6 points.

Andrés Salazar: He made his debut with the Senior National Team and showed a lot of personality. 7 points.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: He did not have a good return to the National Team. Confused and weightless. He was one of the first to leave the field. 5 points.

Jéfferson Lerma: another who paints to start in the tie. payer. 7 points.

Diego Valoyes: Lorenzo trusts him, but he didn’t shine in this game. 5 points.

The Colombian attack ended several youths

Jorge Carrascal: showed personality. It lacked some precision. 6 points.

Luis Díaz: returned to the National Team after nine months. The talent is He still needs to get into the movements. 6 points.

Colombia vs. Iraq. In action, Luis Diaz



Rafael Santos Borré: He lacked mobility and did not generate options. He was replaced. 5 points.

Jhon Arias: replaced Valoyes (14 ST). He came in plugged in and put together the play for the goal. He is here to fight for the title. 7 points.

Mateus Uribe: entered for Cuadrado (14 ST). He adjusted the marks and Iraq did not arrive any more. 6 points.

Mateo Cassierra: entered at 29 in the second half for Borré and at 31 he celebrated his first goal with the National Team. Unrated.



Yaser Asprilla: replaced Diaz (29 ST). He brought joy to the attack in his second game with the National Team in the Lorenzo era. Unrated.

Óscar Cortés: he received his baptism in the Senior National Team from minute 40 of the second half, instead of Carrascal. Unrated.

