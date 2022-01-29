Sunday, January 30, 2022
Colombia National Team: the group has already arrived in Argentina

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2022
in Sports
Fans Colombia vs Peru

James Rodriguez.

Photo:

Photo: Cristian Álvarez

The plane landed this morning in Córdoba.

The Colombia selection landed on Cordoba Argentinathis morning to face next Monday’s game against the local team.

The group left Barranquilla on Friday night at 10:30, after losing 0-1 to Peru, which puts them against the wall on the issue of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

don’t lose hope

Colombia arrives at this game with the need to win to continue with their aspirations to go to the World Cup, although the path is not the best.

The players and the coaching staff continue with the slogan of qualifying, that as long as there is hope and the possibilities exist, it cannot be ruled out.

Colombia will play next Monday against Argentina at 6:30 at night.

