The Colombian National Team closed a good year. Still in the process of consolidation, the team has not lost a game since Argentine Néstor Lorenzo took over as technical direction in mid-2022.

The National Team played 13 games this year, with a balance of 8 wins and 5 draws, 17 goals scored and only 8 conceded. The numbers support what Lorenzo and his group did.

However, the path is just beginning. The idea of ​​the coaching staff is to win a title with the National Team and in 2024 there is a great challenge ahead, the Copa América that will be played in the United States.

Colombia was in group D of the tournament, along with Brazil, Paraguay and the winner of the playoff between Costa Rica and Honduras.

“It is part of a step by step process that we have been doing and we always aspire to win. For now we are doing well, we are going to continue with that path and mentality so that the team continues to grow to be able to achieve a goal, which is what we all want, we want to win something,” said Lorenzo before the last friendly of the year, the one that won 3-2 to Mexico in Los Angeles, on December 16.

Lorenzo is still looking for the team: he used 62 players this year, between official and friendly games.

“It's nice to look back and say that we overcame obstacles, but the idea is to go game by game and in each game there are difficulties regarding the team itself and the circumstances of the rival. The idea is that this group is not only versatile, but has a wide spectrum of players to draw from. Then the lists are limited, the numbers lead us to limit the calls, but the more there are to choose from, the problem is nice,” explained the DT.

Rafael Santos Borré and Luis Díaz were the top scorers: three goals each, although the Liverpool player scored them in fewer games (8, against 10 for the Werder Bremen attacker).

