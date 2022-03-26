Thanks to soccer, many Colombian players have managed to get ahead, because their talent in the foot ball has given them worldwide visibility.. Although many of them have focused their careers only on sports, others have taken advantage of their name and career to promote different businesses.

Following the example of the best soccer players in the world such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who has had a hair transplant clinic for two years; or Messi, who has dedicated himself to investing in the real estate sector and launched his clothing and wine brand, the nationals have also bet on the business field.

According to a ‘Forbes’ magazine report, published in 2021, today Players’ income comes from multiple sources such as advertising contracts, sponsorship, work as influencers on networks and of course, from their personal businesses.

know the alternative businesses and the income of some of the most prominent Colombian soccer players.

James Rodriguez

The Al Rayyan midfielder from Qatar created his own brand of mineral water, called 10Gold.

After almost 6 years in the market, it has managed to position itself as one of the most prominent in Latin America. It is offered, for example, at the Hilton Hotel and the Café Dos Molinos, in Ibagué.

This business contributes resources to its Colombia Somos Todos foundation, described as an accelerator of social talents that aims to create change through soccer and sports.

As for his income, it is believed that the ’10’ of the National Team earns up to 800,000 pounds sterling per month, that is, more than 4,000 million Colombian pesos.

Radamel Falcao Garcia

The ‘Tiger’ Falcao García is another player who has been betting on business for some time.

Business Tiger is a company dedicated to the dissemination of your image for advertising in any media, sporting events or sportswear marketing.

According to EL TIEMPO, it was created in 2011 by Luis Fabricio Vargas Restrepo and Roman Zárate Olaya, Falcao’s maternal uncle. After a while, the player became the sole shareholder and president of the company, while his wife Lorelei Dahiana Tarón was appointed legal representative.

And how much does the ‘Tiger’ earn? At the end of last year the British newspaper ‘The Sun’ published the list of the teams that received the most income in the decade. Atlético Madrid, from Spain, and Monaco, from France, clubs in which Falcao was during two brilliant moments of his career, appear in the second and fifth position.

The same newspaper highlighted that the signing of Falcao from Atlético to Monaco cost 51 million euros (that is, around 220 billion pesos), which also makes him one of the highest paid players.

In his current team, Rayo Vallecano from Spain, the player arrived with a salary of 1.2 million euros, that is, more than 5,000 million pesos.

John William Square

According to the ‘Forbes’ report, the player receives “the payment of 6 million dollars a year by the Juventus“, which is equivalent to about 22,700 million pesos.

Cuadrado, who plays under number 11 in the National Team, also has a clothing brand called Juan Cuadrado Storewhose headquarters are in Medellin.

Additionally, the Colombian released an autobiographical book on May 26, 2021, which curiously is the same day as his birthday.

‘Cuadrado, panita, this is my story’ narrates in 210 pages how he managed to get there to the biggest stadiums after leaving his native Necoclí.

“The idea is that people can put themselves in my shoes, I went through difficult times, but it can serve as an example to young people and others so that they know that no matter how complicated things are, there is always a way out”declared at a press conference.

In addition, the Colombian also has a foundation to help, through sports, the children and families of Chocó and other regions of the country.

Juan Fernando Quintero

The player had given clues to his venture in a post on his Instagram, as he wrote “Coming soon, I’ll tell you” and attached a photo of him with a bottle of wine.

It is a drink special edition of the Argentine brand Gloria Eterna, which has an illustration of his goal against Boca Juniors in the final of the Copa Libertadores 2018, played, for unusual reasons, in Madrid (Spain).

Quintero does not know much exact information about his assets, but according to national and international media, in his Shenzhen team, in China, the player would earn between three and five million dollars a year.

David Ospina

The goalkeeper David Ospina also has a business alternative, but he does not distance himself from the sport.

Ospina created an archery academy called Cancerbero, in which, as he promises: “We transform archers into fantastic heroes, out of another world.” The school is located in Envigado and Medellín.

Ospina, according to ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, earns 1.4 million euros a year with his participation in Napoli, from Italy.

yerry mina

The current Everton central defender is one of the key players in the English team.

Although he is tough and strong on the court, he is characterized by his charisma and joy, which has led him to be the image of important brands such as Adidas and Hero.

His more than 3.4 million followers on social networks have boosted his image on the networks, where he publishes sponsored content for which he receives significant sums of money.

Likewise, like Cuadrado, the soccer player has his own foundation, which seeks to help the boys and girls of his native Guachené, Cauca.

The ‘cracks’ and advertising

Similarly, the rise of social networks and the collaboration with various brands give the players of the National Team an additional income.

According to figures released by ‘Forbes’, James Rodríguez’s advertising campaigns “they can cost up to 400,000 dollars and those of Yerry Mina more than 160,000. While Falcao García can collect 542,000 million dollars a year and Santiago Arias almost 430,000 million“.

