There was no miracle: Colombia was waiting for the results of others to help them maintain the option of entering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by way of repechage. Now, for the first time since 2010, he will have to watch the World Cup on television.

The team, which began the tie with the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz as coach and then, As of the fourth date, Reinaldo Rueda directed, he failed in his attempt to qualify and now they will have to rethink many things in the Colombian Football Federation. These were the five key moments of Colombia’s elimination:

The 0-3 defeat against Uruguay in Barranquilla

In addition to what it meant for the process of Carlos Queiroz, it was a serious defeat against one of the rivals for the direct quota for the World Cup. In general, Colombia’s qualifying for Qatar 2022 was very poor in Barranquilla, where they had only 13 points and could only win three times.

Ecuador’s 6-1 win in Quito

It was the result that ended the era of Carlos Queiroz in the National Team. A party with an erratic behavior from Colombia, which generated thousands of susceptibilities. It was the worst loss in the tie since 1977, when Brazil beat Colombia 6-0 at the Maracana. A blow from which he did not get up.

The 1-1 against Bolivia in La Paz

One of the matches with ‘fixed’ points for Colombia in the two qualifiers in which they reached the World Cup was that of Bolivia, where they won twice: 1-2 in 2011, with Leonel Álvarez, and 2-3 in 2015, with José Pékerman. This time they couldn’t beat one of the weakest teams in the qualifiers. He is also applying for the game against Paraguay in Asunción, where he had always won since 2001.

The 0-0 against Ecuador in Barranquilla

The draw in Barranquilla helped Ecuador to get into the direct qualifying zone, from which it never came out again. Colombia, which was also in the top four at the time, began to slide down the standings until they were left empty-handed.

The defeat against Peru in Barranquilla

With the tie almost played, it was the result that brought Colombia closer to the possibility of the playoffs and to continue fighting for the direct quota. The team fell into despair, they were not able to put it in and Édison Flores, in the only goal option the visitor had throughout the game, scored the winning goal by 0-1.

