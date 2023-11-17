The two goals of Luis Diaz Last Thursday for the epic and vibrant comeback of the Colombian National Team, in Barranquilla, to defeat Brazil for the first time in a World Cup qualifier (2-1), they went head-to-head.

This scoring formula, the offensive aerial game, has become a strong and exaggeratedly high point in the squad led by Néstor Lorenzo, compared to the scores achieved in this way by the recent national teams led by José Pékerman, Carlos Queiroz, Reinaldo Rueda and Arturo Reyes in his short interim.

One in every three goals, 30 percent, has been converted by a header, a high percentage compared even to those same scoring averages in European leagues, which range between 15 and 22 percent of the total goals scored.

Seven of the 21 goals scored by the Colombian National Team in the 13 games that Néstor Lorenzo has coached (8 friendlies and 5 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in North America) have been headed: 33.3 percent, a huge percentage.

As a reference point, for example, Manchester City, the powerful team in the English Premier League, has 18.7 percent of its goals scored this way, or in the decade between 2011 and 2020 in the Premier League. Spain, considered the best in the world in that period, 17.5 percent of the scores were from headers.

Head on straight

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

Of the seven goals that the current Colombian National Team has led, three have been scored by Luis Díaz: the two last Thursday against Brazil, after crosses from Cristian Borja and James Rodriguez. The other was done in the 2-0 victory over Germany – also Colombia’s first over Europe’s greatest football power –, with a cross from Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Four other players have scored with a header: Luis Sinisterra scored a goal in this way in the 2-3 comeback against Mexico after a corner kick from Cuadrado.

The two goals in the 2-0 victory over Paraguay were from above. The first, by Dávinson Sánchez assisted by Juan Fernando Quintero, on a free kick from the left. And the second, of Radamel Falcao García, which finished a center by Daniel Muñoz.

Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

The other header goal was scored by Rafael Santos Borré, in the 1-0 victory over Venezuela on the first date of the current South American tie. The center was from Santiago Arias.

Five of these seven goal assists have been generated on the right side with the full-backs Muñoz and Arias and with the midfielder Cuadrado. From the left, the area where Díaz plays (he cannot center and head himself) and the marker Déiver Machado.

Colombia, with Lorenzo, has recovered its head.

