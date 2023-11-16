You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Colombia National Team.
Colombia selection.
The National Team has six warnings and they run the risk of missing the game against Paraguay.
OF
The This Thursday, the Colombian national team will seek to beat Brazil for the first time in a South American qualifying match. The Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla will have a party from 7 pm, waiting for a historic match, within the framework of the fifth day of the Conmebol qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
The selected coffee grower, who directs Nestor Lorenzo, They need to give 100% to get the three points and move up the standings, but they will have to take care of themselves and measure their momentum, as they have players who are at risk of missing the match against Paraguay, corresponding to date 6 of the qualifiers.
So, six Colombian players must be careful not to receive a yellow card, since they would accumulate their second warning and have automatic suspension.
Four defenders have a warning in tow: Yerson Mosquera, Carlos Cuesta, Dávinson Sánchez and Déiver Machado; besides, Jorge Carrascal and Luis Díaz They must be prepared to arrive for the game on November 21, in Asunción, Paraguay.
It is worth mentioning that the Colombian National Team has already lost a player due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Jhon Arias saw the card against Ecuador, in Quito, and he will have to pay a suspension date against Brazil this Thursday.
SPORTS
With information from Futbolred.
OF
