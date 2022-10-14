The Colombian Football Federation announced this Friday the call for the coach Nestor Lorenzo for his second microcyclewhich will not only feature players from the local league but also some who play in the MLS.

The great novelty is the inclusion of a player who acts in the B: Gustavo Gate, midfielder for the Bogotá Fútbol Club, who is an important part of the U-20 team led by Héctor Cárdenas.

Puerta has already played the Maurice Revello tournament and was part of the squad that just won the bronze medal at the South American Games in Asunción.

Three other U-20 players will also be part of the microcycle: goalkeeper Luis Marquínez (Nacional), central defender Kevin Mantilla (Santa Fe) and midfielder Jhojan Torres (Santa Fe).

Regarding last week’s microcycle, several players repeat, among them, the Unión Magdalena group, made up of Nicolás Gil, Roberto Hinojosa and Ricardo Márquez.

Lorenzo took into account the Nacional players who did not appear in the last microcycle at the request of the club, which was playing the classic against Medellín that week. In addition to Marquínez, there will be Kevin Mier, Andrés Felipe Román, Sebastián Gómez and Daniel Mantilla.

Also surprising in the list is the call of Nelson Deossa, from Junior, whom many ask as a starter in that team, but that DT Julio Comesaña did not take into account again as a starter.

The group of 24 summoned will work from October 18 to 20 at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, in Barranquilla.

The list of 24 summoned

Archers: Kevin Mier (National), Luis Marquínez (National), José Luis Chunga (Oil Alliance), Joan Felipe Parra (Envigado).

Defenses: Andrés Felipe Román (Nacional), Carlos Garcés (Pereira), Carlos Terán (Chicago Fire, USA), Andrés Correa (La Equidad), Juan David Mosquera (Portland Timbers, USA), Kevin Mantilla (Santa Fe ), Nicolás Gil (Magdalena Union), Junior Hernández (Tolima).

Midfielders: Gustavo Puerta (Bogotá FC), Juan Camilo Portilla (America), Sebastián Gómez (National), Nelson Deossa (Junior), Daniel Mantilla (National), Jhojan Torres (Santa Fe), Roberto Hinojosa (Unión Magdalena).

Forwards: Jhon Jáder Durán (Chicago Fire, USA), Ricardo Márquez (Unión Magdalena), Jeison Lucumí (Tolima), Santiago Moreno (Portland Timbers, USA) and Yuber Quiñones (Millionaires).

