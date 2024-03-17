The Colombian National Team He started his concentration in Europe to face the friendly matches of the Fifa dates against Spain and Romania, but injuries once again created problems for Néstor Lorenzo.

Colombia had already lost Yerry Mina, due to injury. Then player Ian Poveda also got hurt (although he hasn't been officially ruled out). Now the case is that of the defender Cristian Borja.

Borja, player of the Sporting Braga from Portugal, was injured this Saturday in a match against Gil Vicente.

The Colombian left back could not finish the game and retired in the 63rd minute of the game.

The Colombian National Team has already started work in London, where the summoned players began arriving on Saturday.

The coach of the Colombian National Team, Néstor Lorenzo, speaks during a press conference at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, in Bogotá (Colombia). Néstor Lorenzo announced the names of the players called up for the friendly tour in the United States on the FIFA date in September. The Colombian National Team will face Guatemala on September 24 in New York and Mexico on the 27th of the same month in Santa Clara, California. EFE/ Carlos Ortega Photo:EFE Share

The player Gabriel Fuentesfrom Junior de Barranquilla, will be Borja's replacement, as confirmed by the Colombian Football Federation.

In addition, Poveda's withdrawal was confirmed. In his replacement will be Gustavo Puertafrom Bayer Leverkusen of Germany.

Colombia will face Spain on March 22 and on the 26th it will face Romania, in preparation matches for the Copa América.

FCF statement

Colombia National Team and Néstor Lorenzo Photo:Vanexa Romero and Efe Share

“The coaching staff of the Colombia Senior National Team is pleased to announce that the players Ian Poveda of Sheffield Wednesday (ENG) and Cristian Borja of SC Braga (POR) will not be able to join the squad for the matches against Spain and Romania, due to discomfort. physical conditions that prevent them from being in full condition.

Consequently, the Sports Department of the Colombian Football Federation – FCF – and the coaching staff have decided to call up Gustavo Puerta from Bayer Leverkusen (GER) and Gabriel Fuentes from Junior FC.”

SPORTS