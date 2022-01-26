Colombia national team: statements prior to the game against Peru

With the 28 players he called up, the Colombia coach, Reinaldo Wheelprepares the vital match in which his team will receive Peru on Friday at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla for matchday 15 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

On Monday night, the eight players that were missing to complete the call arrived, in which Falcao García and James Rodríguez stand out, as well as the Granada striker from Spain Luis Javier Suárez, who was called up at the last minute after midfielder Jefferson Lerma tested positive for covid-19.

Rueda’s team needs a victory on Friday to get closer to their dream of going to Qatar 2022, which would be their third consecutive World Cup, as they currently occupy fourth place in the Qualifiers table with 17 units, the same as their rival who it is fifth. However, the Colombians have now gone five games without a win, of which they drew four 0-0 and lost one against Brazil as visitors.

That is why the right back Stefan Medina assured that the team should not be anxious on the pitch of the Metropolitan to be able to “flow in a great way”.

This Wednesday, the players Rafael Santos Borré and Luis Suárez give statements to the press.

