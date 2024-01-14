He Crystal Palace of the Premier League He went out to the transfer market to find a player who could give him guarantees on the right wing, and the name they have on their radar is that of the Colombian Daniel Muñoz.

It may be of interest to you: Colombian National Team would debut a tremendous shirt in the Copa América: new design leaked

The team led by the experienced technician Roy Hodgson He has had several difficulties at right back, either due to injuries or poor performance of his pupils, which is why they want a reliable full back who knows how to defend and attack.

Daniel Muñoz (21), in action against Japan, faced with harassment from Daichi Kamada. Photo: Efe/Jiji Press Japan

That's where the Colombian comes into the picture Daniel Muñoz. According to the newspaper The Sun, The British team has its sights on the former National Athletic for its versatility when attacking and defending and for the low cost that the operation would have.

In fact, there is talk that the London club would pay the £10 million that demands the Genk from Belgium to take Muñoz to the Premier League.

We tell you: Atlético Nacional sets its sights on an experienced former Cali goalkeeper: there is already an offer

“The Eagles are eager to reach an agreement with their Belgian team Genk, who want around £10 million,” the outlet said.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The 27-year-old Colombian sees the option of playing in England as very attractive and would be putting pressure on the Belgians to carry out the negotiation. However the Genk, who has signed it until next June 30, with the option of another year, would seek to renew his contract.

However the Crystal Palace It is not the only team interested in the side of the Colombia selection, he Botafogo and Palmeiras of Brazil They also want to count on his services to play in the Copa Libertadores this year.

You can also read: Piqué, concerned about the condition of his friend Ibai Llanos: he suffers from a difficult health problem

“Ironically, the shareholder of Palace, John Textorhas been trying to take Muñoz to the Botafogo while another Brazilian club, Palmeirashas made an offer.

However, the Eagles are expected to outbid both offers,” The Sun explained.

Photo: Taken from @nacionaloficial

If I landed in England, it would be the second experience in Europe after passing through Genk of Belgium, club to which he arrived in 2020 preceding National Athletic, and in which he has played 179 games and scored 19 goals in all competitions.

Daniel Muñoz's numbers

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO