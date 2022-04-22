Colombian soccer player Andrés Ramiro Escobar continues to face a complicated legal process in Iceland. ‘Manga’ has a complaint for alleged sexual abuse and has not been able to resolve his situation.

The player insists that he is innocent and asked the government for help to leave that country and return to Colombia. His club, Leiknir Reykjavík, abandoned him and he currently has no income in Iceland.

The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) met with ‘Manga’ and his lawyer to try to help them find a solution to this process.

National Team players support ‘Manga’

For their part, several members of the Colombian National Team have requested urgent help for Escobar. They have spoken, among others, Rafael Santos Borré, Harold Preciado, Duván Zapata, Dávinson Sánchez, Yerry Mina, Jeison Murillo, Gustavo Cuéllar and Frank Fabra.

Harold Preciado sent a message of support for Andrés ‘Manga’ Escobar.

Tamboén have asked for help for ‘Manga’ local League players, including Omar Albornoz, José David Leudo, David Valencia, Fainer Torijano, Carlos Henao, José Adolfo Valencia, Hárold Santiago Mosquera, Sergio Mosquera, Juan Guillermo Domínguez, Juan Chaverra, Kevin Velasco, Jefferson Martinez and Luis Alejandro Paz.

“Machine we are with you. @cancilleriacol you can help him”, is the message that most have posted on their Instagram account along with a photo of Escobar.

