Back to goal! Win back! that cries Colombia. That Selection finally get out of the labyrinth in which you got lost. May he find against Peru the path he is looking for. Let the ball be a friend again. Let the goal be an accomplice again. May triumph be compadre again. Let the hugs be your own. May the dislikes be foreign. May Colombia win, win, win.

No more draws: they no longer work. No more goal drought, which despairs. No more regrets. Now Colombia wants to find those goals that were recast, those goals that have been stuck in their throats for five games. Now Colombia wants to win again, not out of pride but out of necessity. It is urgent. Especially since Uruguay already won and sent the National Team to the playoffs.

Win or win

Colombia-Chile for World Cup qualifying, where Colombia won 3-1 with goals from Miguel Ángel Borja and Luis Díaz, at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

Today, good intentions and excuses are no longer useful: everything was done but it couldn’t, it was kicked once, twice, a thousand times and the rebel ball didn’t go in, the goalkeeper didn’t let it, that the crossbar was crossed, that it is bad luck and the referee, the weather and the journalists… Now Colombia does not want apologies, it wants goals. It is not impossible. It’s not asking too much. That’s what those who know are for. They are not apprentices. There are the tanned, those who are scorers. They are Falcao, Borja, Borré, Díaz, Cuadrado, James! How is the ball not going to go in?

Rueda is already tired of explaining why the goal is denied. He no longer finds reasons. Game by game invokes memory and confidence. He has no more time to perform some miracle. That is why he places his hope in his warriors, those who must defend his concepts in the area.

Rafael Santos Borré, one of the attacking men, is filled with confidence. “We play a lot. The team needs to win at this time, but with peace of mind. We trust the group, the players called. We have wealth and we are going to be at home, we hope to bring the football that we know to the National Team”, he said.

The pressure of victory

There is pressure. There is tension. And it is so much that coach Rueda spoke harshly to the press. Like someone who shakes himself, like someone who reinvents himself, like someone who screams without screaming. His speech went from prudence to action, from strategy to fury, and it’s not bad, it’s a necessary shock, a reaction from those who want vindication, from those who want to cut this vicious circle of no goal.

But that energetic speech must be transferred to the field, where the players answer for their actions. There where good attempts do not serve but good decisions. The precision. Rueda needs the team to shake up like he did, and sharpen and score and win.

Going to the World Cup depends a lot on this match, on this victory. Not winning would be compromising the ticket. Winning, on the other hand, would be feeding the dream. As Falcao roared: “I dream of being able to be in Qatar, but first we have to get the ticket. We have to do our homework, first the matches against Peru and Argentina. The remaining matches are four finals”.

So it was time to shout another goal, to feel the hugs again, to improvise a choreography, a little dance, to go and hug Rueda together and have them dance with him. Let there be in Barranquilla the carnival that for now there is not: let Colombia win again.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET

