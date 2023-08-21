17 days after the start of the qualifiers for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026, Colombian players scored goals in different leagues in Europe.

The goals of Luis Díaz and Jhon Durán

After the annotation of the guajiro Luis Díaz on Saturday with Liverpool against Bournemouth, yesterday it was the turn to celebrate for the first time for the Antioquia Jhon Jader Duran in the Premier League.

The striker, who arrived at Aston Villa seven months ago, scored his team’s last goal in the resounding 4-0 win against Everton.

“I think we have to protect him, support him and teach him, he has to be humble to learn as soon as possible and take the opportunities he has to play,” said his DT, Spanish Unai Emery, after the commitment.

Casierra, in Russia

In Russia, the attacker Mateo Casierra scored, from the right, the last goal for his team, Zenit Saint Petersburg, in the 1-3 victory against Spartak Moscow, for the fifth date of the Russian League. It is his fourth goal in the five games played.

Deiver Machado

In France, the Chocuan winger Deiver Machado scored again with Lens de France, in which Óscar Cortés from Tumaqueño made his debut. The defender scored the only goal for his team at minute 3, in the 1-1 draw against Rennes, for the second date of Ligue 1. His previous goal had been eight days ago, in the 2-3 defeat against Brest , in the debut in the contest.

