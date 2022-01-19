Thursday, January 20, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia National Team: Rueda’s call, victim of memes

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Colombia selection

Colombia vs. Honduras.

The DT announced the list of players for the games against erú and Argentina.

The coaching staff of Colombia selection Masculina de Mayores announces those summoned for the qualifying games to the World Cup of Fifa Qatar 2022, against Peru on February 28 and Argentina on February 1.

But once the list was published, the memes did not wait. Here some of them.

You may be interested in: (Colombia National Team: with James, but without Quintero, for the tie)

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Colombia #National #Team #Ruedas #call #victim #memes

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Activision-Microsoft pact shakes the video game industry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.