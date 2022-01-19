Colombia National Team: Rueda’s call, victim of memes

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Colombia vs. Honduras.
The DT announced the list of players for the games against erú and Argentina.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 19, 2022, 01:17 PM
The coaching staff of Colombia selection Masculina de Mayores announces those summoned for the qualifying games to the World Cup of Fifa Qatar 2022, against Peru on February 28 and Argentina on February 1.
But once the list was published, the memes did not wait. Here some of them.
You may be interested in: (Colombia National Team: with James, but without Quintero, for the tie)
January 19, 2022, 01:17 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Colombia #National #Team #Ruedas #call #victim #memes
Leave a Reply