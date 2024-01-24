The Colombia selection will have as its maximum objective during this year the America Cup, What will be celebrated in USA between the month of June and July. Given this situation, the set of Nestor Lorenzo will have to face in the middle of the year, several previous friendlies have already been confirmed in preparation for this great tournament, which will be before Spain in London and against Romania in the city of Madrid.

However, the national team would already have other friendlies prior to the America Cup, which will be days before facing the longest-running tournament at the national team level.

According to the information provided in Antenna 2, the Colombia selection I would already have two confirmed friendlies against the host, USAand against Canada, who must first play the playoffs to enter the America Cup.

According to the aforementioned media, these friendlies will be held in North American territory, as a final preparation for the tournament, where the group of Lawrence It is located in group D along with Brazil, Paraguay, and the winner of Costa Rica and Honduras.

These would be the last commitments before facing the oldest national team competition in the world, however, the information on the dates will be confirmed in the coming months.

A few more tests for the main contest that will begin on June 24, when Lorenzo's team debuts against Paraguay in the NRG Stadium of the city of Houston.

On the other hand, it was also leaked that the Colombia selection He rejected a proposal to play a friendly match against Italy, the idea was not to play the match against Romania and face a world champion.

With information from Futbolred.

