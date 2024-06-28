The Colombia selection has the chance to define its fate in group D of the America Cup, is measured against the selected Costa Rica and is going for qualification after the 2-1 victory against Paraguay.

The national cast goes out to State Farm Stadium in Phoenix with the clear objective of getting a ticket to the quarterfinals of the oldest national team tournament in the world and joining Venezuela and Argentinawho are the only ones classified after their two games played.

Richard Ríos’ expensive car

One of the footballers who is taking the spotlight is Richard Rioswho took the ownership from Mateus Uribe and he is shining in the national team’s midfield.

But the 24-year-old midfielder not only indulges on the field of play, he also enjoys his luxury outside of football. Richard boasts one of the most expensive cars that can be found in Colombia.

As explained by the account of TikTok OBRN Sport, the player of the Palmeiras of Brazil He has a very expensive car and he gives himself the luxury of driving it through the streets of São Paulo.

The Colombian has a BMW M4 competition XDrive 2024, a light blue sports car with black rims. According to several experts, this vehicle could be worth up to 95,300 dollars, nearly 400 million pesos without counting the accessories that are not factory-made.

The luxury car’s spec sheet indicates that it goes from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.4 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 250 km/h (electronically limited) and 290 km/h with the optional M Driver’s package.

