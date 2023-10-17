The Colombian National Team returns to the scene. In Quito, in the ‘White House’, as they call the stadium of the Liga Deportiva Universitaria team, three years ago it was beaten in what was the end of Carlos Queiroz as its coach.

The silhouette of the limp and inert team is still painted, and the shots from the 6-1 win that Ecuador gave them are marked. Was it a mutiny against Queiroz? Was it a fight between some players?

(Also read: Colombia National Team, ready to give a big blow at the height of Quito)Almost three years later, Colombia returns to the scene of that soccer ‘crime’, and the optimism that surrounds it is moderate, regardless of that tragedy, or whether or not James plays due to apparent muscle fatigue or the height of Quito.

Colombia National Team, in its last training session in Medellín. In the photo, James Rodríguez. See also Luis Díaz: Statistics and three important moments in his career Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

If Ecuador wins, it will move past Colombia in the standings for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, despite its three-point deficit due to a penalty. That is why it is a key match for Colombia, also because of what it means not to lose against, perhaps, the strongest of the direct rivals.

Among the fans and in a large sector of the Colombian press there is the imagination that the national team has an immense team that surpasses the Ecuadorian players in quality, talent and level of competition, and it is believed that this team is strong because it plays at altitude with local players.

Wrong and, perhaps, chauvinistic perception. Colombia has a relatively light team – the lightest since Jorge Luis Pinto’s in the 2010 South Africa elimination – and, particularly, much lighter since it will play with several substitutes, and substitutes for substitutes.

The base of powerful Ecuador plays in Germany, Belgium, Brazil, Mexico and England. And he has players in European minor leagues such as Scotland, Poland and the Czech Republic. Error alert: be careful, it is not the reinforced Independiente del Valle as is simplistically and wildly believed!

Colombia has players in those same leagues (England, Mexico, Brazil, Belgium and Germany). Added by token in Argentina, France and Portugal. And there are minor leagues like Turkey, Russia, the United States and Qatar.

There is a statistical reality that distorts this nationalist perception of superiority: in qualifying matches in Quito, Ecuador won 3 times and Colombia, twice. There were two ties. And there is another immediate reality: Ecuador played the World Cup in Qatar… Colombia, no.

Be careful: it is not that Ecuador is the new bogeyman of South America, but it is a team that looks the Colombian in the eye, and that in the duel of styles has physical players, strong, fast and good headers, aspects that can unbalance the duels one against one, determining factor.

Colombia also has its weapons, regardless of whether James plays or not, such as the speed and skill of Luis Díaz or Jhon Arias, and there is a reason they are undefeated in 11 games: with coach Lorenzo they have not lost, despite several gaps defensive and definitional errors.

Colombia returns to the site of its recent tragedy. Optimism is moderate…

