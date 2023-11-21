The Colombia national team is visiting its counterpart from Paraguay on the sixth date of the South American qualifying round heading to World Cup 2026. Néstor Lorenzo’s team seeks to establish itself at the top of the standings and finish 2023 undefeated.

The National Team struck the first blow in Asunción and before the first quarter of the match they took the lead on the scoreboard after a penalty taken by the Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela, who saw a clear handball from defender Ómar Alderete inside the area.

Rafael Santos Borré He took the ball to take charge of the shot and took a powerful right hand to break the resistance of the rival goalkeeper and put the partial 1-0 against the Paraguayans.

SPORTS