This Tuesday, at 6:30 pm, the Colombian National Team will have to face Venezuela, in Puerto Ordaz, for the last date of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. Much of the last hope that those led by Reinaldo Rueda have to be in the World Cup is placed in the match against the neighboring country. “A large part”, because the tricolor no longer depends on itself.

While Colombia comes from beating Bolivia 3-0 in Barranquilla, Venezuela arrives after losing 0-3 to Argentina in Buenos Aires. Even so, for the last breath of qualifying, the past does not matter, because the present takes all the attention.

If Colombia wins its match and Peru draws or loses, the team will achieve the first part of the miracle: qualifying for the playoffs. But there are more variants. If Peru wins, they keep that ticket. There is another possibility for Colombia, although it is a more dramatic and extreme case. If he does not manage to beat José Pékerman’s Venezuela, but instead wins a tie, he will score 21 points, in which case he will need Peru to lose against the Guarani, since they will beat him on goal difference. But that’s not all, in that case, a third actor will enter the scene, Chile, which has 19 points and receives a visit from Uruguay. In this scenario, Colombia will need the Chileans not to win.

That’s the way it is, The main thing Colombia should think about is winning, winning to make their chances a little more likely.

A few hours before the day of no return arrives, President Iván Duque gave EL TIEMPO his analysis of the moment of the Colombian National Team. The president, known to be passionate about the beautiful sport (a fan of América de Cali), shares the same faith as the majority of his constituents and believes that, despite everything, it is possible to go to the World Cup.

Duque has proven to be a great football fan. Photo: Presidency of the Republic, Vanexa Romero CEET

You are a soccer fan and the Colombian National Team finally won again. Do you think we should continue with the same coach or do you think it would be good to change?

I think that Professor Reinaldo Rueda is a great coach, the team is a great team, it has gone through very difficult times. They had to go through a streak where they did not generate goals. In the Copa América he even became number three without scoring many goals and with great tactical discipline. I believe that the goal path has already been resumed. I think there are players who are at their best, as is the case with Luis Diaz and so here we have to continue working for our team, working, supporting them, we want a victory against Venezuela and we also want the virgin to appear to us and we can sort out.

President, it doesn’t seem easy for the virgin to appear to us… aren’t you very optimistic?

He has appeared on many occasions and I think that what the boys have to do is win and that things are given to us with the other games to go to the playoffs.

